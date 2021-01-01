Layer luxury onto your bed with the Cozy Essentials down alternative gusseted pillow designed by Nikki Chu. The outer cover of the pillow is 300 thread count cotton with a 1” gusset, silver satin piping and embroidered logo and features a zipper for easy on and off machine washable care. The inner cover is 233 thread count cotton and is filled with a premium down alternative fiber that actively conforms to the shape of your head. Nikki Chu is an inspirational interior designer focused on comfort with a touch of style and sophistication. Cozy Essentials Standard Medium Down Alternative Bed Pillow Cotton in White | BMI_19633L_1