Standard Lavatory Faucet with Drain Assembly

Features:Chrome finishDouble Handle design for precise temperature adjustmentWasher less cartridge ensures long-lasting useHybrid waterway keeps water inside the faucet out of contact with potential metal contaminants3 Hole installation with deck plate includedLess pop up assemblyClear handlesDrain assembly sold separatelyInstallation Type: Centerset faucetNumber of Installation Holes: 3Faucet Design: MeteringFinish: ChromePrimary Material: Stainless SteelPlating Material: Resistance Type: Spot Resistant FinishStyle: TraditionalHandles Included: YesFaucet Handle Style: Handle Material: Handle Material Details: Number of Handles: Compatible Handle Part Number: Hot/Cold Indicators: YesWhat is a Deck Plate?: A Deck Plate (or 'escutcheon') covers up the extra faucet holes on the surface of the sink or counter.Deck Plate Included: YesCompatible Deck Plate Part Number: Drain Assembly Included: NoDrain Type: Drain Overflow: Drain Assembly Style: What is a Rough-In Valve?: A rough-in valve regulates the temperature and flow of water.Compatible Valve Type: CartridgeCompatible Valve Part Number: Mounting Bracket Included: Country of Origin: ChinaNumber of Handles (Enum): Number of Installation Holes (Enum): 3Pieces Included: Compatible Drain Assembly Part Number: Spefications:ASME A112.18.1 Compliant: ASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: ASME A112.19.3 Compliant: ASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: ASME A112.18.2 Compliant: ASSE 1001 Certified: ASSE 1016 Certified: WQA Gold Seal Certified: UPC Certified: CSA B13 Certified: IAPMO Certified: California AB 1953 Compliant: NSF/ANSI 61 Certified: cUL Listed: CSA Certified: UL 1951 Listed: ADA Compliant: ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1 - 2018: Vermont Act 193 Compliant: Low Lead Compliant: cUPC Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height is measured from the countertop to the top of faucetSpout Height is measured from the countertop to the spoutSpout Reach is measured from faucet base to the center of the spout openingFaucet Centers are measured from the center of the left-most installation hole to the center of the right-most installation holeThe Minimum Clearance to Backsplash is measured from the back of the faucet to the backplashOverall Faucet Height: 6.02Faucet Centers: 4Overall Product Weight: 1.79Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: