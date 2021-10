Keep your essential tools nearby when you garden by keeping them in this tool pouch, attached to your Garden Kneeler (Note: This pouch does not fit our Deep-Seat Garden Kneeler). This handy pouch has 5 pockets and attaches easily to the side of the Garden Kneeler. Five pockets to hold gloves, tools, seed packets Fits the Standard Garden Kneeler Note: This pouch does not fit on our Deep-Seat Garden Kneeler