Standard Hot Shoe Adapter with Extra PC sync Connection Port 35mm Mini Phone Connection Port for Connecting Cameras to Additional OffCamera Flash.

Top of the adapter: Standard ISO hot shoe / Bottom of the adapter: Cold Shoe Foot with a 1/4'-20 tripod socket on the bottom A PC sync connection and a 3.5mm mini phone socket on the side of the adapter Enables you to trigger Off-camera flash or studio light via the PC sync connection port or 3.5mm mini phone connection port on the sides of the adapter with a sync cable ( Note: A sync cable is not included) Mount this adapter to a tripod or other accessories that features a 1/4'-20 thumbscrew or standard hotshoe Note: This adapter does not support TTL flash operation