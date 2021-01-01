From toto

TOTO Standard EcoPower Faucet with Controller - 1.0 GPM

The Standard EcoPower sensor faucet harnesses the energy of running water to power itself. The intuitive Smart Sensor technology accurately detects the user for rapid water disbursement. Features & Specs Hydropower self-generating EcoPower system Operated entirely by hydropower. No external power source needed.Strategic location of sensor at tip of spout for instant response time.Self-charging back-up battery. No battery replacement necessary.No wiring. Easy installation and low-cost maintenance.1.0 GPM water-saving flow rate.Flow Rate of .18 Gallon Per Cycle, 10 Second - On DemandADA compliantConsists of Spout and ControllerMixing Valve options availableThermostatic Kit includes anti-scald shape memory alloy thermostatic mixing valve and the faucet has a self-adjusting sensor. ADA Compliant Three Years Warranty View Spec Sheet

