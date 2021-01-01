From testajsv06251035 101
Standard D1 Labeling Tape for LabelManager Label Makers Black print on Clear tape 34 W x 23 L 1 cartridge 45800
Best Quality Guranteed. High quality label maker tape that adheres to plastic, paper, metal, wood, and glass and is ideal for labeling office supplies, electronic accessories, tools, kitchen items, garage equipment, and more Easy-peel, split-back makes separating adhesive labels from tape backing a snap Never needs ink or toner: labels are created using thermal transfer printing Label tape is water resistant and withstands exposure to sunlight without fading or peeling For use with most label makers, including LMPC II, LM350, LP350, LM260P, LM450, LM210D, LM120P, LM220P, LM155, LM150, LP250, DUO, LM160, LM280, LM360D, LM420P, LM450D, LM500TS, LMPnP (label makers sold separately)