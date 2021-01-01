Standard Bed

The master suite in need of an update? Headboards are an easy solution for your ensemble, creating a fashionable focal point that elevates your bedscape. Take this one for example: crafted from tubular steel in an oiled bronze hue, it features a 50's style design, perfect for aesthetics ranging from industrial to eclectic. Founded atop two legs, this headboard is designed to attach right on to your existing bed frame. Assembly is required. Size: Twin