From morning glamour
Standard 600 Thread Count Satin Polka Dot Print Pillowcase Black/White - Morning Glamour
Keep your tresses soft and shiny with the 600 Thread Count Satin Pattern Pillowcase from Morning Glamour. This Standard Satin Pillowcase provides a soft space for your hair and prevents tangling, matting and snagging. Ultra-soft to the touch, this non-absorbent pillowcase doesn't absorb moisture from your skin, leaving it feeling young and hydrated when you wake up the next morning. Color: Black/White. Pattern: Polka Dots.