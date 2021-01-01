Advertisement
Works best with wood, vinyl and aluminum gates. Gate requirements: width up to 72-in, weight up to 75-lbs and uprights 2-in x2-in or larger. Fence post requirements: 2-in x 2-in or larger. Made of steel with superior coating to withstand the most extreme weather elements. Hinge can be operated in either self-closing or manual mode. 3-way adjustability: tension, vertical and horizontal. Tension Control Technology™ allows you to customize the resistance and speed of your gate. Limited lifetime warranty. Barrette Standard 2-Pack 3-1/8-in Bronze Gate Hinge | 73025513