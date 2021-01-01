Stance White Navy Dining Arm Chair Outdoor Patio Aluminum Set of 2 EEI-3183-WHI-NAV-SET

Advertisement
Contemporary Outdoor Dining ChairDurable Polyester Rope WeavePowder-Coated Aluminum FrameAll-Weather Fabric CushionsWater and UV ResistantChair Weight Capacity: 331 lbs.Comes Fully Assembled.Gather family and friends for pleasant weather and good conversation with the Stance Outdoor Collection for an exceptional al fresco dining experience. Boasting a contemporary modern look, Stance features a woven polyester fabric rope seat back and sleek powder-coated aluminum frame, while waterproof all-weather fabric cushions with dense foam padding provide a comfortable seating experience. A versatile set designed for long-lasting durability, the Stance Collection can be mixed and matched and effortlessly arranged to fit the spontaneous needs of you and your guests. Comes Fully Assembled. Chair Weight Capacity: 331 lbs. Set Includes: Two - Stance Dining Armchair