Stanardsville 28" Single Bathroom Vanity Set with White Marble Top and Mirror

Compact powder room? No problem! Give any spa-worthy ensemble short on square footage some style and storage space with this 28'' single vanity. Contemporary in its appearance, it pairs a clean-lined manufactured wood frame with a stone counter topped off with a glossy square vessel sink. A cabinet and two drawers sit down below, perfect for tucking away towels and toiletries. Best of all, the coordinating mirror is included to complete your aesthetic. Base Finish: Zebra Gray, Faucet Finish: Polished Chrome