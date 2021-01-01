From coconuts by matisse
Stair Treads NonSlip Outdoor Tape 10Pack Black AntiSlip Strips
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. PREVENT STAIRWAY FALLS with our pre-cut 6 by 30 inch black nonslip adhesive tape made for outside and indoor stairs COVER LARGER AREA: Reduce slippery areas and increase safety by covering a larger stair surface with 30 inch no-slip grip tape for stairs PROTECT YOUR LOVED ONES: Elders, children, babies, animals, pets, dogs, puppies, cats MULTI SURFACE COMPATIBILITY: Increases traction and grip on steps and floors made of: hardwood, wood, concrete, marble, tile, vinyl, metal, laminate EASY INSTALLATION: Pre-cut non-skid strips so that you dont waste time measuring and cutting the tape; simply peel and stick to install