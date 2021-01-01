From symple stuff

Stair Treads Non-Slip Carpet Mat 28Inx9in Indoor Stair Runners For Wooden Steps, Stair Rugs For Kids And Dogs, 100% Polyester TPE Backing 4Pcs,Resista

$129.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

STAIR TREADS MAT SIZE:28"x9"x0.3",material:made of 101% polyester Color: ‎Gray

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com