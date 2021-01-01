Stair-Step Pencil Queen Canopy Bed

Features:Posted Bed4-PostsMattress Size: QueenColor: PorterFrame Material: Solid WoodManufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Iron: NoAdditional Frame Material Details: Wood And Upholstered: Wood: YesUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fabric Quality: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Fill Material: Type of Bird Feathers: Tufted: Upholstery Design: Nailhead Trim: Box Spring Required: NoRecommended Box Spring Height: Box Spring Included: Base Construction: PlatformSlat Kit Included: Slat Type: Number of Zones: Adjustable Hardness: Adjustable Recline: Distance between the Slats: Bed Type: CanopyBuilt-In Desk: NoHeadboard Included: YesHeadboard Type: PanelHeadboard Shape: OtherLighted Headboard: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Finished Back: Footboard Included: YesFootboard Storage: Bed Storage Included: Number of Storage Drawers: Ottoman Lift Mechanism: Child Safety Lock: Ottoman Lift Configuration: Under Bed Storage: Trundle Bed Included: NoCanopy Fabric Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Waterbed Mattress Included: NoWaterbed Mattress Type: Flow Type: Adjustable Flow: TV Bed: NoAccommodated TV Size: TV Included: Lift Mechanism: Style: RusticCountry of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCustom Product: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USADS Wood Tone: Red WoodWood Species: CherryStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: BS 5852 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FIRA Certified: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesGSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: NoOrganic: Farm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Additional Intended Use For Child: YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoCPSC - 15 U.S. Code § 1278a - Children’s Products Containing Lead: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1500.49 Compliant: NoMinnesota 325F.177 Compliant: NoTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : CPSIA Compliant: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:There is 58.5" in between the bedrails.Overall Height - Top to Floor: 85.13Overall Width - Side to Sid