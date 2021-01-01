Stainless Steel 23" L x 18" W Undermount Kitchen Sink with Drain Assembly

Kraus kitchen sinks are known for excellent quality and sturdy construction. Made with durable T-304 stainless steel, this undermount sink will stand up to constant use, and easily handles your toughest kitchen tasks. Commercial grade satin finish makes cleanup as easy as wiping the surface with a damp cloth. Since thicker steel means a stronger, more dent-resistant sink, this model is made from TRU16 real 16-gauge stainless steel, always 1.5mm thick. NoiseDefend soundproofing technology ensures a quiet kitchen experience by eliminating noise and vibration when the sink is in use. All Kraus stainless steel sinks come with free kitchen accessories, including a fitted stainless steel bottom grid with non-scratch rubber bumpers.