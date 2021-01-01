Thermos 18oz Stainless Steel Travel Mug Espresso Black

Keep on rolling with the 18oz Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler from THERMOS BRAND. From city streets to mountain trails, this tumbler keeps drinks protected everywhere you go. Thermos vacuum insulation technology keeps coffee and tea hot up to 5 hours. Cold drinks stay icy for up to 14 hours. A comfort-soft handle fits perfectly in your hand and a slide lock lid helps prevent spills and leaks. Made with minimal parts that are dishwasher safe and easy to clean. Just fill it up and you’re ready to take on the day.