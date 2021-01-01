Stainless Steel Sugar Bowl with Clear Lid(for better recognition) and Sugar Spoon for Home and Kitchen, Drum Shape, 15 Ounces(440 Milliliter)

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of Polished Stainless Steel and Clear Glass, Unbreakable and Durable, Dishwasher Safe. We carefully measured the actual volume/capacity of the sugar bowl to make it clearly for our valued customers like you. Actual Volume: 15 Ounces ( 440 Milliliter or 1.83 Cup ). Clear Glass Lid for Better Recognition Suitable for Home, Hotel, Cafe, Buffet, Party, etc. Perfect to Serve Sugar, Pepper, Spice, etc. A nice Sugar Bowl for family to serve sugar for coffee & milk. When getting up every morning, a cup of coffee, with a spoon of sugar. Oh! What a nice day! Take it and enjoy it! We guarantee quality and service. Full Refund if you are unsatisfied!