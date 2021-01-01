Stainless steel is not reserved exclusively for kitchen sink designs. This model is a smart, stylish choice in this glamorous metal for the bath. Durable and functional, this oval-shaped sink has a flattened bottom, and can be mounted either over or under the counter. It also features a dual-layered construction in order to provide an overflow for safe filling. This model is 304-grade, cold rolled steel, at the industry standard 18-gauge thickness. The surface is given a brushed-satin finish which adds to its luster and masks minor scratches which could occur over time. With an overall measurement of 19-1/4 in. x 16-1/4 in. x 7 in., it will require a minimum-width cabinet of 21 inches. It is cUPC certified. Additionally, a spring-loaded, pop-up drain is included, which opens and closes with a simple press to its attractive antique bronze cap. MR Direct Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Drop-In or Undermount Oval Bathroom Sink with Overflow (Drain Included) (19.25-in x 16.25-in) | 1917-PUD-ABR