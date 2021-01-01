From simplehuman

simplehuman Stainless steel squeegee Rubber Shower Squeegee | BT1079

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This stainless steel squeegee is engineered with a precisely angled blade that applies smooth and consistent pressure across glass surfaces for an effortless, streak-free clean. A textured no-slip rubber bumper allows the squeegee to lean upright against the shower wall so the blade dries fast and stays sharp. Or, simply hang the squeegee with the included suction cup. simplehuman Stainless steel squeegee Rubber Shower Squeegee | BT1079

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com