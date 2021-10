From serving stew, basting to stirring and mixing sauces, this nylon solid spoon with silicone handles is handy to keep in your cooking arsenal. The nylon material is safe to use virtually on any bakeware or cookware, including non-stick. A shallow bowl makes it incredibly useful to collect a decent portion of your culinary creation for tasting. The long handle has a hole on the top for easier hanging on cabinets or racks to store away when not in use.