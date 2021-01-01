Stainless Steel Smoothie Straws, Set of 4

Straws have been around since the 1880s (and were literally a stalk of straw), come in all shapes, sizes, and materials - and even some crazy configurations. In the US, we go through some 500 million a day, then send them to the landfill. We're not saying you should give up your straw, but you can help reduce plastic waste with this reusable steel set. With four in a pack, you can keep one at home, office, car, bag, gym - wherever you usually find yourself reaching for one!