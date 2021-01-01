Sur La Table Stainless Steel Slotted Spoon

Featuring a wide, curved head with slots that let liquid drain through, our exclusive slotted spoon is ideal for cleanly lifting veggies, dumplings or pasta out of hot water. brbrWe thoughtfully designed and developed our new Sur La Table stainless steel tools with the home chef in mind. Each tool is carefully reviewed by hand to ensure the best quality. Drawing on decades of experience in the kitchen and familiarity with the world’s top brands, we’ve selected