Stainless Steel Shower Syste Rainfall Shower Head

Description:The panel's body is made from stainless steel.Premium multi-function shower massage panel with LED shower panel for home and commercial use. It has adjustable body massage jets, a hand shower, rain-shower head for an all-encompassing experience.The system has hot and cold integrated mixing valve controls and diverter to redirect water from one function to another. The shower system is lightweight, durable, and corrosion resistant. Its strong construction, paired with the fact that it is pre-plumbed for easy installation, makes it easy to love for years to come.