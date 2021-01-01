Stainless Steel 21.83" Shower Panel with Fixed Shower Head

100% Brand new and high quality. LED overhead shower head and temperature display, that assist you to select the best water temperature (default 38 degrees celsius). Multi-outlet switches that control multiple combinations of water effects, with adjustable jets nozzles for power mist massage and setting handheld shower. The shower panel allows you to turn 2 of them on at the same time if you so desire. The key is water pressure. Make your shower experience to the next level.