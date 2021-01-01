Rösle Stainless Steel Round-Handle Pastry Wheel

Designed and engineered in Germany; made of 18/10 stainless steel Rolled pastry can be divided without losing shape Handle is round, can be used comfortably with the left or right hand Handle is filled on either end with a high-grade epoxy cement. This makes it water tight, anchors the head securely and gives the tool good weight and balance. Each piece has a polished hanging loop for integrating into the open kitchen rail storage system, Weight: 0.2314853751 Pounds, Manufacturer: Rosle USA