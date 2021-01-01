Premier Lock is an industry leader in providing functional, secure, and smart locksmith products for residential and commercial purposes. All cylinders used in Premier Lock products are made of solid brass to ensure an extended lifetime and protection against corrosion. Secure your home or business today with this 4-Pack of heavy duty, Grade 2 storeroom entry lever locksets. This pack of 4 comes keyed alike, with 8 keys. The storeroom function is always locked from the exterior, with no means to lock/unlock from the interior. Premier Lock Stainless Steel Right-Handed Keyed Entry Door Handle Multi-Pack (4-Pack) | LEL05KA-4