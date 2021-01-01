Bayou Classic 2.5 Gallon Stainless Steel Propane Gas Fryer With Stainless Steel Basket. 700-725. Outdoor Deep Fryers. Designed for strength, safety, and function, the Bayou Classic outdoor fryer is an essential tool for your patio. This 2. 5 gallon fryer features all stainless steel construction, a temperature gauge and one stainless steel fryer basket with a cool-touch handle. The V-Bottom design keeps base oil temperature cooler than frying temperature so the batter does not burn and the oil stays clean and lasts longer. The legs can be adjusted to the perfect cooking height. Keep your hands free of oil by using the drain valve to empty the fryer. The fryer also includes a 10 PSI preset regulator and stainless steel braided hose for connecting to your propane tank.