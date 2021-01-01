Stainless Steel Over The Sink Drying Dish Rack

Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack provides more space, reasonable storage of your dishes, cups, and a variety of tableware. Crafted of Stainless steel comes, more strong endurance, surface using the polishing treatment, smooth surface. All materials and processes are in line, let your cutlery and fork cups safely placed. Both sides are designed for cutting board and utensils organization, meeting the family's basic needs. Allows easy removal of excess water, effectively prevents the upper and lower tableware drain cross-contamination, keeps countertop clean and dry. Size: 20.5" H x 25.9" W x 9.8" D