From kuqigogoctm inc
Stainless Steel Over The Sink Dish Rack
Advertisement
Saves tons of space and time by making it easier to access utensils and supplies, making your kitchen more clean and tidy. High-quality stainless steel inner, environmental piano paint; bottom reinforcement u-shaped structure, more stable. Snap-on structure for easy removal, convenient for daily cleaning. Bearing 60 pounds, stable and not leaning forward. The anti-slip suction cup at the bottom for reinforcement stability.