Nine Stars Stainless Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can, 13.2 Gallon, Silver (DZT-50-28SL)

This 13.2 gallon stainless steel touchless trash can is designed and engineered by Nine Stars, the world's first legal patent holder. With its sleek design, it can be use almost any place, such home, office, kitchen, the bedroom, dorm room or a kid's room. This durable trash can uses the most advance sensor technology can be found in all Nine Stars trash cans. As your hand or debris passes within ten inches and 130-degree angle from the infrared sensor, the lid will automatically open. The lid will remain open if debris or hand remains within the range of the infrared sensor. Three seconds after your hand moves away from the lid, it closes automatically. Power lasts up to one year in normal daily usage. It includes a ring liner to keep trash bag hidden from public view for a neat and clean appearance..Battery required: 2 "D" not included.This product uses a motion sensor lid.Uses standard fitted trash bags or custom fit Nine Stars trash bag NSTB-13-30.Warranty: 2 years.T430 finger print resistant stainless steel.Non skid base, soft close with removable ring liner