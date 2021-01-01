Home Basics Stainless Steel Handheld Masher Ricer for Perfectly Fluffy Light Mashed Potatoes, Kitchen Press Gadget, Baby Food Mill, 5 in x 4.2 in x 12 in, Silver

CREATE SMOOTH AND CREAMY MASH POTATOES: This potato ricer is perfect for creating perfectly smooth and fluffy mash potatoes in less time and effort than any other potato ricer. Not only used for mashing up potatoes, this versatile tool is perfect for mashing carrots and cooked apples to make homemade baby food to ricing cauliflower, to make low carb Keto rice. PRECISION BALANCED, NON-SLIP HANDLES: Your arms won’t be exhausted with our precision balanced rubber lined stainless steel handles. Weighing less than a pound, the long rubber grip stainless steel handles is light enough to reduce stress and tension in the arms and wrist yet solidly built to provide exceptional leverage while ricing and mashing PERFECTLY SIZED PERFORATED HOLES: The dense and perfectly sized perforations along the bottom of the stainless-steel disc make quick work at produce a uniform texture that is great for squeezing out fine and smooth potatoes and juices. BUILT TO LAST: Made of premium stainless steel, which means it will last longer than any potato rice on the marker. Its long-lasting durable design is to rice and mash even the toughest vegetables with ease. It won’t dent, bend, or rust after many uses DIMENSIONS: Measures 5" x 4. 25" x 12" Included Components: 1 Handheld Potato Masher, Weight: 0.0625 Pounds, Manufacturer: HDS Trading Corp