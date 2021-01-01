Litton Lane Gold Stainless Steel Glam Analog Tabletop Clock

Compact size fits perfectly on any nightstand. Improve your management skills and keep a clock close by with this petite and charming piece. This gold opulent table clock features gold and grey marbling inspired background. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Requires 1 AA batteries. Not Included. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Solid background with no numerals markers. The clock mechanism runs silent. Improve your management skills and keep a clock close by with this petite and charming piece. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. Glam Design.