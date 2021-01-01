A must-have for your next outdoor BBQ or any other event, the double-walled wine and champagne bowl makes sure that your favorite beverage bottles remain submerged in ice. The 2 stainless steel walls fused together maintain the optimum chilly temperatures throughout the party. The versatile design can be effortlessly used to serve fruits, salads or snacks. The beautifully crafted beverage tub is a classic way to celebrate your next outdoor event. Just fill it with ice and your favorite beverages and bring life to your party with this simple yet stylish beverage serving bowl. Unlike a traditional lidded cooler or container, this beautiful drinks container allows for a classy, accessible display for you to show off the goods and make serving a breeze. Sol Living Sol Living Stainless Steel Double Wall Serving Bowl | SL-B-BW06