From lebonyard

Stainless Steel Double Sink Drying Dish Rack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

You can store more tableware, chopsticks, knives, forks, plates, bowls, soaps, sponges, cutting boards, etc. on the two-layer sink dish rack, saving space in your kitchen.The sink dish rack is made of high-quality 304 stainless steel, which is more durable than other materials on the market. The bottom is designed with a rubber suction cup, which effectively prevents the sink dish rack from sliding and will not cause the tableware to fall.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com