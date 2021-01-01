Stainless Steel Double Sink Drying Dish Rack

You can store more tableware, chopsticks, knives, forks, plates, bowls, soaps, sponges, cutting boards, etc. on the two-layer sink dish rack, saving space in your kitchen.The sink dish rack is made of high-quality 304 stainless steel, which is more durable than other materials on the market. The bottom is designed with a rubber suction cup, which effectively prevents the sink dish rack from sliding and will not cause the tableware to fall.