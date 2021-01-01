From tren
Stainless Steel Dish Rack Holder
Advertisement
No rusting, long-lasting durability. Saves tons of space and time by making it easier to access utensils and supplies, making your kitchen more clean and tidy. Easy to assemble and very sturdy and durable to hold the weight of dishes. High-quality stainless steel inner, environmental piano paint outer. Bottom reinforcement U-shaped structure, more stable. Snap-on structure for easy removal, convenient for daily cleaning. Bearing 60 pounds, stable, and not leaning forward. The anti-slip suction cup at the bottom for reinforcement stability.