Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack Over The Sink Kitchen Drainer Holder

Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack Over The Sink Kitchen Drainer HolderProduct Description： 1-tier dish rack offers plenty of space to store all your other kitchenware, perfect for small kitchens; serves both as dish drainer and storage to keep your kitchen neat and clean Rust-proof stainless steel ensures long duration Helps dry your dishes effectively without blocking the faucet; it’s easy to assemble with simple instructions; snap-on baskets & holders are easy to clean comes with divided compartments in various sizes to fit different kitchen items, the multi-purpose holders, racks and hooks can be placed at your preference. EASY TO ASSEMBLE.Product Specifications： Color: silver Material: Stainless steel Product size: 68x67x28cm /26.8x26.4x11in Packing size: 67x32x11cm /26.4x12.6x4.3in Gross weight: 2.9kg /6.4lbProducts Include： 1 x Drain rack 1 x Knife holder chopstick holder 1 x Glue frame 1 x Storage basket 6 x hooksWarm Reminder:Before purchasing, please DO measure the width of your sink and the height of the faucet.Sink width should be ＜63 cm / 24.8 inFaucet height should be ＜45cm / 17.7 in