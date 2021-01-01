Le Regalo Stainless Steel Cookie Scoop, Ideal for Cookies, Ice Creams, Cupcakes and Muffin, Heavy Duty Durable Design with Comfortable Grip Handle, Silver, Large

EASY USE - Whether you enjoy impressing your loved ones with delicious home made cookies or you’re a professional pastry chef, perfect results only come with top quality kitchen utensils. When it comes to the delicious cookie dough scoop, we have exactly what you need. USER FRIENDLY DESIGN - These ice cream scoopers with trigger has an ergonomic, practical grip with an easy to use trigger, releasing the content with precision and care to your cups, trays or bowls. You can easily create beautiful balls of ice cream, melon, sorbet, fruit, cookies and many more healthy meals with cookie scoop. STAINLESS STEEL COOKIE SCOOP - Handwash recommended. Do not use in dishwasher, microwave or oven. VARIETY APPLICATION - The cupcake scoops are perfect for cookie, ice cream, meatball, waffle, pancake batter, muffin, cupcake, bonbons and others. PERFECT SIZE AND SHAPE - All of your cookies will be almost the exact same size and shape when you use this stainless steel cookie scoop., Manufacturer: Le Regalo