Rösle Stainless Steel Collapsible Colander, Red, 8-inch
Colander is made of 18/10 stainless steel and high- quality food grade silicone Colander collapses for storage and cleaning; takes the space of one dinner plate in the dishwasher Patented folding mechanism ensures that all parts that come in contact with food remain exposed for washing Heat resistant to 392-degree farenheit Dishwasher safe, Lifetime warranty Rosle offers lifetime warranty, Weight: 0.6393405598 Pounds, Manufacturer: Rosle USA