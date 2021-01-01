Stainless Steel Cheese Grater, Lemon Citrus Zester With Channel Knife For Kitchen Ginger, Garlic, Nutmeg, Chocolate, Vegetables, Fruits –Razor-Sharp N

A perfect tool to make your taco bar dreams come true with a multitude of perfectly shredded flavorful cheeses. This cheese grater is designed with slightly thicker notches, ideal for grating hard and semi-hard cheeses like Parmigiano Reggianoand Asiago. The resulting wide shreds of cheese can be used on top of omelets, mixed into salads, and sprinkled on vegetables; the grated cheese resembles those you would buy pre-shredded from the store. Plus, you can use this grater for veggies or coconut when you want to add flavor but not a lot of texture to your soups or smoothies.