Emoly 2 Pack Stainless Steel Blades, Kitchen Garlic Press Blades, Crusher, Mincer and Storage Container - Easy to Clean – 2020, Green

Peel, slice, dice and grate garlic with this innovative garlic tool with 2 interchangeable blades; Dicing blade creates cube shaped garlic and slicing blade creates longer and thinner garlic Leaves no odour on hands; Use the silicone peeler to peel garlic, then simply add garlic in between the top and selected blade, then push down; Clear container catches crushed garlic and allows for easy transfer directly to any dish or recipe Smart cleaning blade on the top lid is easily removed for hand held cleaning; All components are dishwasher safe Extra blade snaps into the bottom compartment next to the silicone peeler for convenient storage Quality construction that is built to last; Sharpened solid stainless steel cutting blades and BPA-free high-quality plastic parts