The Double Boiler by Hastings Home is essential kitchen cookware for every home chef! This stainless-steel 1.5-quart sauce pan comes with a 6 cup insert for double boiling, and a tempered glass lid with vent hole to release excess moisture. This handy 2-in-1 pot is perfect for melting chocolate or cheese, candy making, preparing curds and custards, whisking eggs for a hollandaise sauce, or simply as an everyday sauce pan. This double boiler and saucepan combo is durable, long lasting, and safe for glass, electric, induction or gas cooktop stoves. Hastings Home Stainless Steel 6 Cup Double Boiler- 1.5 Quart Saucepan 2-in-1 Combo with Vented Glass Lid- Kitchen Cookware with Measurements by