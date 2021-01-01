NXR Stainless Steel 36" 5.5 cu. ft. Professional Style Dual Fuel Range with Under Cabinet Range Hood

The NXR MM model is an all-stainless steel professional style dual fuel range designed to be the centerpiece of your kitchen. The NXR sleek design brings the look and feel of a commercial restaurant-style range into your home. The NXR features world-class single-stack German-engineered burners. The NXR offers the ultimate versatility and each burner has a purpose. You'll boil water quickly with the high power 18,000 BTU, simmer delicate sauces with the low power 6,000 BTU and cook everything in between. The re-ignition system is all about safety and will protect against gas buildup. The cooktop drip pan is made with black porcelain, so spills can easily be cleaned up. Underneath it all, the NXR is made up of globally sourced parts selected specifically to perform. The oven's heating element broiler exposes your food directly to high heat, searing and sealing in flavor. It's perfect for quickly cooking thin cuts of meat - and showing off your superb cooking abilities. The versatility of gas cooking on your heavy-duty grates combined with the consistent electric oven temperatures gives you the most efficient NXR range ever. The convection fan will circulate air to promote even cooking, instantly boosting your baking repertoire. Whether you cook all the time or only on special occasions, you'll fall in love with the cooking experience of the NXR.