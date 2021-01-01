Sunstone Stainless Steel 36 in. x 42 in. x 14 in. Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet Full Height Double Door Cabinet with 4-Shelves

The Sunstone Cabinet Island Series 36 in. Full Height Double Door Wall Cabinet, is our most popular wall cabinet perfectly sized to work with so many wall cabinet configurations. The cabinet is 36 in. W x 42 in. Tall and 14 in. D including front Door Panel with Three Removable Shelves and bottom stationary Shelf making Four Full Depth Shelves of Storage Space. All Sunstone Wall Cabinets are easily installed with simple Horizontal Wall Support Slates which interlock into each other keeping a perfect Horizontal Line every time. In addition all Full Height Cabinets have extra Support Rail at base which Cups under the base of each cabinet, securely tightly in place against the wall. The Cabinet comes completely setup, only fasten on the Door Handle and Snap on the Crown Molding Separately purchase the Side Cabinet End Panel and End Crown Molding Panel Item No. SWC12ECR, and SWC13CEP.