IPT Sink Company Stainless Steel 33 in. 18-Gauge Double Bowl Dual Mount Kitchen Sink with Grid Set and Drain Assemblies, Brushed Satin

Featuring a double bowl configuration in a versatile dual mount installation format, this rectangular stainless steel sink combines fashion with function to create a contemporary look for the kitchen. Crafted from premium 304 stainless steel for maximum durability, two extra-deep basins accommodate pots, pans and plates with ease. The clean lines and classic design complement every style preference, from traditional to transitional to modern. This elegant kitchen sink is equipped with top-level soundproofing, including thick rubber dampening pads. The sink is additionally treated with a protective coating that reduces condensation and further dampens sound. The corrosion-resistant surface is further protected from rust and oxidation by a meticulous finishing process. Commercial-grade satin finish and gently rounded corners make maintenance as simple as wiping the surface with a damp cloth. For easy installation, all mounting hardware is provided. Color: Brushed Satin.