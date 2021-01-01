MR Direct Stainless Steel 32-3/4 in. 30/70 Double Bowl Farmhouse Kitchen Sink, Brushed satin

Channel your inner chef by maximizing and centralizing your workspace with our Ledge Series, featuring a line of high quality 18 gauge, 304-grade stainless steel workstation sinks. The 407R-Ledge is a large offset double bowl design with an integrated shelf at the top interior of the basin to hold essential accessories, like the included Tigerwood custom-fit cutting board and a stainless steel rolling grid. The overall dimensions of this sink are 32-3/4 in. x 20-3/4 in. x 10 in. with two 3-1/2 in. offset drains. Featuring a fully insulated exterior with sound dampening pads, this sink ensures a quiet functionality with maximum efficiency. Color: Brushed satin.