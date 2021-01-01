Mainstays Iridescent Stainless Steel 20-Piece Cookware Set, with Kitchen Utensils and Tools:20-piece cookware set includes essential pots, pans, utensils, and accessories to set up your kitchenMade from iridescent stainless steel that has a unique and colorful rainbow effectSet includes an 8.5" sauté pan, a 1-quart saucepan with glass lid, a 2-quart saucepan with glass lid, a 4-quart Dutch oven with glass lid, slotted turner, fork, solid spoon, slotted spoon, ladle, set of 4 measuring cups, and set of 4 measuring spoonsIdeal set for cooking everyday meals including meats, vegetables, rice, beans, pasta, soup, eggs, and other family favoritesEasy-to-grip handles are riveted for durability and have hanging holes for pot rack storageTempered glass lids with iridescent knob handles allow you to see food as you are cookingGreat starter set for students, young adults, and people moving into new apartments or homesPots and pans are oven safe to 450 degrees Fahrenheit for added cooking versatilityDishwasher safe for easy cleanup; wash before first useDo not use cookware over high heat or flame; use medium or lower heat settings to help maintain coloration; use gloves when hotImported