Aurora Decor Stainless Steel 16-Gauge 32 in. Single Bowl Undermount Kitchen Sink with Bottom Grid, Silver
This undermount single bowl sink is comprised of premium-quality, that has a brushed-satin finish that adds to its luster and masks minor scratches which could occur over time. To reduce noise and moisture, the sink has dense sound-dampening pads and an insulation coating applied to the underside. Our sinks are covered under a limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own the sink. Color: Stainless Steel.