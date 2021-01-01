From aurora decor

Aurora Decor Stainless Steel 16-Gauge 32 in. Single Bowl Undermount Kitchen Sink with Bottom Grid, Silver

$250.35
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

This undermount single bowl sink is comprised of premium-quality, that has a brushed-satin finish that adds to its luster and masks minor scratches which could occur over time. To reduce noise and moisture, the sink has dense sound-dampening pads and an insulation coating applied to the underside. Our sinks are covered under a limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own the sink. Color: Stainless Steel.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com