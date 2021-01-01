Simple, yet cleanly defined curves make the Foundations Bath Series a well-suited accent to any bathroom decor. Designed to look like new for life, Brilliance® finishes are developed using a proprietary process that creates a durable, long-lasting finish that will not corrode, tarnish or discolor. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance. Delta Stainless 2-Handle 4-in Centerset WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | B2515LF-SSPPU-ECO