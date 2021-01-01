Masonite high-performance fiberglass doors feature distinct panel profiles that rival the detail of a real wood door but will not rust or dent. Additionally, Pergola glass creates a grand entrance with wrought iron floral motifs inspired by a grand garden gate. Together, this distinctive door design and glass pairing perfectly complements classic homes. Masonite Stained Wineberry Insulating Core Pergola Full Lite Right Hand Inswing Single Prehung (Common: 36-in x 80-in; Actual: 37.5-in x 81.625-in)