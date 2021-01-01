The MR Direct 621 ensemble is a distinctive pairing of a vessel-sink and vessel-faucet. All MR Direct glass vessel sinks are created of thick, tempered glass, making them less vulnerable to damage from high temperatures. Their non-porous, polished surface is extremely attractive and sanitary - naturally resistant to stains, odors, and discoloration. This model features rectangular blocks of yellows, reds, and browns which circle the bowl, splashed here and there with gold-leaf. The matte exterior displays the muted stained glass pattern. With an overall measurement of 16-1/2 in. x 16-1/2 in. x 5-3/4 in., it will require a minimum-width cabinet of 18 inches. The 731-ABR, single-handle, vessel faucet reaches a height of 12-1/4 inches and features a classic trough-style spout with a 4-inch reach. Its sleek lines gradually widen and contract to create a stunning design statement. The single handle has a flat top with an inverse curve below to mimic the spout design; and it easily sets just the right water flow and temperature. Ceramic disc cartridges assure long-term, dependable operation, and a beautiful antique bronze finish completes its distinctive appearance. The faucet is constructed without lead and is compliant with NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) standards, the Safe Drinking Water Act, the cUPC (Uniform Plumbing Code of the United States and Canada), the ADA (American Disabilities Act) and carries the EPAs WaterSense label. In addition to the 731 faucet, this ensemble includes a specially-designed, pop-up drain which springs into place with a gentle touch. For support of the bowl above the counter, a matching sink ring is also provided. Both drain and ring match the antique bronze finish of the faucet. MR Direct Stained Glass Tempered Glass Vessel Round Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16.5-in x 16.5-in) | 621-731-ABR